44% Containment On South Fork Fire

Yosemite, CA — Containment has reached 44-percent on the South Fork Fire burning in Yosemite National Park.

The fire is up to 4,580 acres. Full containment is anticipated by Saturday, September 30th. What ignited the fire remains under investigation, but the National Park Service earlier indicated that it may have been lightning caused. All evacuation orders have now been lifted.

Only 101 firefighters remain assigned to the incident. Aircraft will continue to assist when needed. Fire crews have started the process of repairing and rehabilitating areas that were impacted within the Yosemite Wilderness.

The following trail and area closures are in place until further notice:

· The Swinging Bridge Trail on both the north and south sides of the South Fork of the Merced River.

· The Chilnualna Falls Trail from Wawona Trailhead to the top of Chilnualna Falls.

· The two mile connecting trail heading north from the top of Chilnualna Falls to the intersection of the Buena Vista Trail.

· The Chilnualna Creek Trail from the top of Chilnualna Falls east to the intersection of the Buena Vista and Buck Camp trails (Just east of Johnson Lake).

· Off-trail areas in the vicinity of the South Fork Fire Area, including the swimming holes north of Chilnualna Creek.

· All climbing routes on and around Wawona Dome are closed.

Heavy smoke remains an issue. All roads in the park are open to vehicle travel.

