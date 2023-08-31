Schools Are In Session During Phone Outage

Sonora High School View Photo

Sonora, CA — Local schools have been fielding questions today from parents about whether classes would remain in session despite a countywide cellular phone outage impacting numerous providers.

It has prompted the Sonora Union High School District to put out a message that officials asked to be shared with the community.

It reads, “We just wanted to let parents know that Sonora High, Cassina High, and Ted Bird High School are all open and classes are being held at usual. The district has hard line phone access for 911 and emergency services. The school’s internal phones, bells and fire alarms are all operable. All athletic events and practices will proceed as planned.”

