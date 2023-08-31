Thursday Update On Phone Outage

Sonora, CA — AT&T cellphone service remains out across Tuolumne County, and parts of Calaveras County, this morning.

A widespread outage started during the four o’clock hour Wednesday afternoon, and it is also impacting some subscribers of other providers, like Verizon.

AT&T is simply stating the cause is a “Transport Failure” (without any additional clarification).

The company initially indicated that service would be out until Friday, but now says it could be restored this morning. Many in the region with landline phones are also without service.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that the outage is also negatively impacting anyone trying to call 911.

Instead, you can try calling one of the lines below, according to TCSO:

1-209-213-9186

1-209768-3666

1-209-768-6969

1-916-912-4685 and enter code 46101 or 46102

Callers can also try the non-emergency line at 209-533-5815

The alternate number for the Sonora Police Department is 1-209-591-9201