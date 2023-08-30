Union Public Utility District Joins Mountain Counties Water Resources Association

Mountain Counties Water Resources Association logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– The Mountain Counties Water Resources Association (MCWRA) has announced that the Union Public Utility District (UPUD) is now part of its Executive Membership. Established in 1946, UPUD serves as an independent special district catering to agricultural and domestic water services.

With an operational history spanning several decades, UPUD’s inclusion in the MCWRA Executive Membership highlights a collaborative effort to address water-related issues specific to the mountainous region. Jessica Self, General Manager of UPUD, noted the significance of this partnership: “UPUD is excited to join Mountain Counties Water Resources Association to work together to advocate for important issues unique to our mountain region. MCWRA membership provides UPUD with the additional resources and partnerships to protect and enhance our local services.”

UPUD serves a customer base of over 1,700, providing both domestic and agricultural water services. The areas covered by UPUD include Murphys, Vallecito, Douglas Flat, Six Mile, and Carson Hill, encompassing approximately 19.1 square miles within Calaveras County.

The MCWRA encompasses 55 members in total, spanning Executive, Affiliate, and Associate categories across 12 mountain counties in California. These counties comprise Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Mariposa, Mono, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sierra, Tuolumne, and Yuba Counties.