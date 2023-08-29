New Leader Of California Senate Picked

Senator Mike McGuire View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The California Senate will have a new leader when lawmakers reconvene in 2024. Democrat Toni Atkins announces that she will leave the top post next year and Mike McGuire of the north coast community of Healdsburg will step into the role.

He was picked during a two-hour closed-door meeting yesterday with Senate Democrats. During a press conference afterward at the capitol, McGuire said he and Atkins are “unified” in the transition process, and said it will be an honor to lead the Senate next year. Lawmakers are currently in the final weeks of the current legislative session.

On the other side of the aisle, Senate Republican Leader Brian Jones put out a statement praising the move, “Even before both of us were in leadership, Mike and I had a long and positive history of working together to better California. I deeply appreciate his respect for differing viewpoints. He has shown a willingness to work in a bipartisan manner and we are excited to continue this cooperation.”

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom also added praise, “Senator McGuire is a proven leader who has been a tireless champion for communities ravaged by wildfire, expanding educational opportunities, building affordable housing, addressing homelessness, and other priorities for everyday Californians.”

Newsom, Jones, and McGuire also thanked outgoing Senate leader Atkins for her service to the state.