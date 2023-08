Jamestown, CA — Two pickup trucks have collided on Highway 108 near Main Street in Jamestown.

The CHP reports that it is unknown if there are any injuries, but one of the pickup trucks is leaking fluid onto the highway. The crash occurred just before 6 am. Traffic could be impacted in the area for a while as cleanup continues. Be prepared for a delay. A tow truck is responding to the crash.

Written by BJ Hansen .

Sign up for our Breaking News Alerts and the myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline (209) 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com .