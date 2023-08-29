Update: Tree Impacted Traffic On Woodham Carne Road

Update at 6:38 am: Crews have responded to the fallen tree on Woodham Carne Road and it is no longer impacting traffic.

Original story at 6:10 am: Tuolumne, CA — The CHP reports that a tree has fallen onto Woodham Carne Road near Tuolumne Road.

It was located at about 5:30 am and is blocking southbound traffic. The branch is approximately a foot diameter. The CHP has requested that county road crews respond to remove the tree from the road. Be prepared for traffic delays in the area.