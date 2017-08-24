Update: Water Main Break In East Sonora Impacting Businesses

Water Main Break East Sonore Taco Bell Enlarge

Update at 2 p.m.: The Safari Learning Academy is also being affected by the break. Assistant Manager Jodi Gate states that while the facility will remain open until 6 p.m. They are recommending that parents pickup their children as soon as possible as there is no running water for hand washing or toilet flushing and currently they are using bottled water and hand sanitizer. A Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) crew is on site trying to fix the problem but no estimated time of repair has been given by the utility. We have a call into TUD and are waiting for a response.

Original post at 13:10 p.m.: East Sonora, CA — A main pipe break is sending water gushing out onto the pavement and has closed the dining room of a nearby business.

East Sonora Taco Bell Manager Larry Bylard says that doors are closed to customers who want to come into the fast food restaurant due to rushing water but the drive-thru is still open to take orders. He adds that a Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) crew is on site trying to fix the problem but he has been given no estimated time of repair. Traffic is not impacted along Mono Way except for some drivers slowing down to see where the water is coming from and what TUD crews are doing. We’ll bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

