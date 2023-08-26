Tuolumne County Fire July Incident Stats Down From June

Vegetation fire on Mono Way and Sanguinetti Road in Sonora 7-2-23 View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Fire Department reports that its total number of incidents dropped by 214 in July from June.

Last month, the department responded to 846 incidents; in June, that number was 1,060, as earlier reported here. Medical aids and fires, including structure, vegetation and other types of blazes, kept first responders busy in July, servicing 559 medical emergencies and working 144 fires. The incidents were also broken down by which stations handled the calls. The Mono Village Station had the most with 229 incidents followed by the Jamestown Station 76 with 177. Two stations, Cedar Ridge and Long Barn, tied for the least amount of calls at 12.

Also highlighted were significant incidents during the month, starting with a vegetation fire near Mono Way and Sanguinetti Road at the beginning of the month, as detailed here. The “At-A-Glance” report ends with a special announcement regarding the department taking over for the Columbia Fire Protection District, as earlier reported here.

To view the entire report, click here.