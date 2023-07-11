Tuolumne County Fire Officials Release Incident Stats For June

Harney Fire on Jacksonville Road in Tuolumne County View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – A new Tuolumne County Fire Department (TCFD) activity report details the number of incidents crews responded to in June, the beginning of fire season, and spotlights some notable fires.

The report is titled Tuolumne County Fire Department: “At-A-Glance.” It shows that crews have responded to 1060 incidents, with medical and fire incidents making up the bulk of the numbers at 702 and 197, respectively. The report also breaks down the total calls for area stations and those absorbed by other area stations.

TCFD also highlighted the most significant incidents during the month, including the Harney Fire near Jacksonville Road and Lake Don Pedro that broke out on June 21 and burned 37 acres, as detailed here. It also noted the Groveland Community Hall structure fire on June 25, as earlier reported here.

The report ends by touting the advancement of five employees to CAL Fire, with four moving to the Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit and one to the Amador-El Dorado Unit.

To view the entire report, click here.