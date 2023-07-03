Power Outage And Fire In Sonora

Sonora, CA– A couple of incidents are keeping first responders and PG&E busy today. First, a 4-acre vegetation fire on the 13200 block of Mono Way is creating plenty of smoke in the area. Firefighters are making reportedly good progress with the fire and responding air tankers have been released from this incident. Crews will remain on the scene mopping up, the cause of the fire is unknown. The fire did impact the east lane just before the stop light on Mono Way.

Additionally, a power outage is impacting 3,241 customers in the Sonora area. The power went out at approximately 6:22 pm and no restoration time has been announced. The initial cause of the power outage is being blamed on the heatwave that has sent temperatures in the triple digits for the majority of the weekend.