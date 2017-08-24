Rock Blasting Planned For Mono Way And Greenley Road Intersection

Mono Way and Greenley Road intersection construction Enlarge

Sonora, CA — You are encouraged to avoid the intersection of Mono Way and Greenley Road early Friday morning.

We reported earlier that construction began two weeks ago on the $3-million widening project at the intersection, and work is anticipated to last into October.

Sonora City Engineer Jerry Fuccillo reports that during the utility trenching work a massive amount of rock was located in a trench line, and it needs to be blasted in place. The area is on Mono Way right in front of where the now removed Chevron station once stood. Preparation for the blasting will begin at 3am on Friday and the blasting itself will be at around 6am. It is scheduled for when the least amount of traffic is anticipated at the intersection. The City of Sonora recommends that anyone needing to travel through the intersection between 3am-6am take an alternate route, or reschedule the trip for a later time. Traffic control operations will be in place, and vehicles will be diverted away from the preparation area.

After completion of the blasting, road crews will go back to closing just the one westbound right turn lane on Mono Way at Greenley Road.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic