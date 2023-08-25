Mother Lode Views To Focus On Foundation Sports Park

Brandon Meyer and Darrell Slocum View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on the multimillion-dollar Foundation Sports Park that is under construction in Standard.

The guests will be Youth Sports Foundation of Tuolumne County President Brandon Meyer and Sonora Area Foundation CEO Darrell Slocum.

The Foundation Sports Park project will include everything from a full-size soccer field to a trail, batting cages, an indoor sports pavilion, and pickleball courts.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on August 11 and construction is well underway, next to the adjacent Standard Park.

The Youth Sports Foundation has raised the majority of the money needed for the project but is still raising funds to finish everything that is planned. Among the very generous donations to this point were $1.5 million from the Sonora Area Foundation and $500,000 from the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians.

The foundation’s website can be found here.