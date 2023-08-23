New Details Released On Tuesday’s Fatal Calaveras County Crash

CHP San Andreas cruiser View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — The CHP has identified the elderly Jamestown man killed in a rollover collision on Camp 9 Road in the Vallecito area yesterday afternoon.

The deceased is 74-year-old Ronald Dean Waltrip. Found by Waltrip’s side was his golden retriever, who was treated for minor injuries and taken from the scene by animal control, according to the CHP. The crash happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday, about 1.3 miles east of Ponderosa Way and near Avery Ranch Camp 9 Road, off Parrotts Ferry Road, as earlier reported here.

The CHP updates that Waltrip was driving a 1998 Jeep Wrangler westbound when, for an unknown reason, he stopped and drove in reverse up a steep embankment that became unstable. They added that he may have fallen or attempted to jump from the vehicle as it rolled onto the driver’s side and landed on top of him. Waltrip was pronounced dead at the scene. With no other vehicles involved or witnesses to the collision, it remains under investigation.