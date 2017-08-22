Child Sustains Major Injuries In Hwy 4 Accident

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

SAn Andreas, CA — An 8-year-old child was airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center following a two-vehicle crash along Highway 4 in Calaveras County just west of Stallion Way.

According to CHP San Andreas Unit spokesperson Officer Toby Butzler, Viet Troung, 36 of San Jose was recently headed west on the highway during the midday in a 2007 Acura MDX doing about 45 to 50 miles-per-hour and failed to safely negotiate a left-hand curve. Two attempts were made to bring the Acura safely back into a travel pattern, However, the vehicle struck a 2013 Toyota Tundra during the final attempt to re-enter the roadway, causing a head-on collision.

The driver and sole occupant of the Toyota, 72-year-old Eugene Cervante of Murphys reportedly suffered minor injuries but refused treatment and was released at the scene.

Troung and two of the minors in the Acura, ages 13 and 10, also sustained minor injuries and refused medical aid. However the 8-year-old required trauma center treatment for undisclosed injuries. Neither drugs nor alcohol were considered factors in the crash.

Written by Tori James