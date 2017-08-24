Roof Work Downtown May Delay Sonora Traffic

Sonora, CA — Extended scope required to finish renovating and replacing the rooftop of the Heart Rock Cafe may snarl traffic Friday and Saturday due to a necessary lane closure.

According to Daryl Sarina, the cafe’s business administrator, permits have been granted through the City of Sonora to close one lane along Jackson Street adjacent to the business between South Washington and Stewart streets Friday from 7 a.m. until noon and Saturday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

As previously reported here, the replacement was anticipated to take one day to complete back on Aug. 12 but Sarina shares the roofers uncovered some surprises on the historic building that involved a layer of bricks across the top of the infrastructure, sandwiched between two layers of tin.

During the lane closure motorists may consider avoiding the area or skirting around it by using Bradford or Dodge streets.

Written by Tori James