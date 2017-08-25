OneVoice Community Celebration This Sunday

Sonora's Mother Lode Fairgrounds Red Cross Evacuation Center, Image July 20, 2017 Enlarge

An alliance of local churches and organizations is inviting the public to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds this Sunday from 10 AM through Noon.

Word of Life Fellowship Pastor Patrick McDonald was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

OneVoice includes Chapel in the Pines, Country Cowboy Church, Harvest Fellowship, Adventist Health Sonora, Word of Life Fellowship and others.

Everyone is invited to attend this event, including non-members. There will be child care provided and special activities available for the little ones.

The large community event will take place in the John Muir Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora.

The special guest speaker is Apostle Cal Cook from Golden Altar Ministries, where he is the Senior Pastor.

Proceeds of the event will go to support Foothill Pregnancy Center.

For more information, you can contact any one of the churches involved.

