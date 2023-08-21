CHP Discloses Further Details About Sunday Highway 49 Crash

Tuttletown, CA– The CHP has released more information about a crash that blocked Highway 49 on Sunday morning. A story covering the initial crash can be found here.

On August 19, at approximately 10:30 a.m., a 2017 Honda Civic driven by 54-year-old Michelle Gleason of Valley Springs was involved in a collision with a tree. The collision transpired on the southbound lanes of Highway 49, near the vicinity of Wilcox Ranch Road. Gleason was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the accident.

As a result of the impact, the vehicle sustained significant damage, and Gleason suffered serious injuries. She was transported to Modesto Medical Center for medical treatment. The CHP, after conducting an investigation, determined that Gleason was driving under the influence at the time of the collision. She was placed under arrest for DUI and released to the care of the hospital.