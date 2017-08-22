Quantcast
Update: Vehicle Vs. Pole Crash In Calaveras County

08/22/2017 12:25 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Update at 12:25 p.m.: CHP reports Highway 49 has been cleared and traffic is moving freely once again.

Update at 12:05 p.m.: The CHP reports minor injuries in a crash at Highway 49 and Frogtown Road south of Angels Camp. The highway remains blocked. Find further details on the wreck below.

Original post at 11:50 a.m.: Angels Camp, CA –Emergency personnel are on the scene of a vehicle versus pole crash at the intersection of Highway 49 and Frogtown Road in the Angels Camp area.

The roadway is  blocked and traffic is getting backed up in both directions. The CHP is directing one-way traffic through the Calaveras County Fairgrounds and asking motorists to take Parrotts Ferry Road as a detour. Additionally, power lines are down. A PG&E crews has been called to the scene. There has been no posting of power outages in the area by the company. There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Highway 49 at Frogtown Road, Angels Camp

