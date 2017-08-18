State And Mother Lode See Rise In Unemployment

Sacramento, CA — California’s unemployment rate rose a percentage point in July to 4.8 percent from the previous month.

The Mother Lode saw a bigger jump with the jobless rate hitting 5.7 percent last month, a 5 percent hike from June. Calaveras County’s increased 3 percent in July to 5.3 percent from 5 percent the month before.

The state Employment Development Department released its unemployment report today. It showed California added 82,600 nonfarm payroll jobs. Educational, health services and government led sectors that gained jobs with the latter posting 18,800 positions. Manufacturing had the largest decrease over the month, down 1,200 jobs, followed by mining and logging, down 300 jobs.

Imperial County had the highest unemployment rate at 24.2 percent, while San Mateo was on the other of the spectrum with a 3.2 percent jobless rate. The U.S. unemployment rate decreased 0.1 percentage point last month to 4.3 percent, with employers nationwide adding 209,000 nonfarm payroll jobs.

Written by Tracey Petersen.