Social Media Influencer Visits The Mother Lode

A social media influencer is currently visiting the Mother Lode.

Chelsea Davis, also known as ‘Chey Chey from the Bay’, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Davis is a San Francisco native, who travels the world as a freelance writer. She has amassed thousands of followers on her social media posts, her blogs and her personal website.

With plenty of positive energy, Davis is visiting the Mother Lode for four days. Through her own personal research and numerous suggestions, she has had and will continue to have a full schedule right up until the time she departs this area on Thursday.

Once Davis returns home from the Mother Lode, she will eventually post, write and blog about this trip, using a variety of platforms. She may write about her experiences with the local restaurants. She may recommend local salons. She could do a video blog about the local hotels. She will also discuss the variety of recreational opportunities that are offered throughout the area. Before stopping by Clarke Broadcasting on Tuesday, Davis spent her morning on a full hike. There’s a good chance that she will share some photos and thoughts about the morning hike on her Instagram account and other locations.

When asked if the life of leisure is a fulltime job, Davis replied, “I’ve never heard it put like that before, but yes.. this is a job that allows me to do the things that I’m really passionate about. I’m talking about eating, drinking and traveling.”

Davis is a full-time freelance writer for publications such as Forbes, Business Insider, Travel Weekly, Thrillist, Mic, Fodor’s Travel, Paste Magazine, The Daily Meal, Travel Pulse, MSN, Yahoo!, NYLON, Time Out, LuxeGetaways and SF Gate (internet site).

“I’m actually getting paid to do what I love”, said Davis. “I created my blogs and social websites to share my experiences and expertise on the good life with likeminded people. The blog is a place for my personal insights and experiences from the trips I take around the world. It’s also where the public can find travel tips and helpful things like destination guides and lists of the best spots to eat and drink.”

Davis continued, “Some of my favorite things in no particular order include tennis, hiking, sleeping through entire flights, glitter, 24-7 brunch, perfectly wrapped burritos, being right on time, baking, doing absolutely nothing on a sandy beach, succulent plants, freshly made beds, Red Pandas, Corgis, bubble baths, fresh mani-pedis, out-of-the-box brownies, farmer’s markets and more.”

You are invited to check out her website at https://www.chelseadavis.com/ Once there, you will find all of the links to her Instagram, Facebook, X (formally Twitter) and YouTube accounts. You can also read her blogs on cheycheyfromthebay.com