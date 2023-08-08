Anti-Semitic Flyers Denounced By Calaveras Leaders

Calaveras Supervisors Meeting View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors took time to pass a resolution denouncing an anti-Semitic brochure that was dispersed in local communities.

We reported earlier that the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office received several complaints, and chose not to release an image of it, trying to avoid potential copycats. At least 50 people received the brochure.

Today, the board voted 5-0 to pass a resolution denouncing the materials. It notes that Calaveras County celebrates diversity and does not tolerate prejudice and bigotry.

One community member voiced concerns about the resolution, Al Segalla, who noted that he represents the Calaveras Taxpayers Association. He said that he has not personally seen the flyers, but “something doesn’t seem normal or rational” about it, or the media coverage. He says the publicity has been promoting “community-minded approaches rather than Constitutional approaches.”

Segalla added, “Maybe, this should be studied a little bit further to find out what the motivations behind this brochure really is. I don’t think it is to promote antisemitism. It appears more to be a false flag type of thing.”

Supervisor Jack Garamendi took issue, and responded back, “First off, Al, you should read it before you comment on it, because this was disgusting material that was put out. I am proud of our board for taking a stand quickly, and decisively, and with great clarity. This is not acceptable in our community.”

Supervisor Benjamin Stopper then added that he supports Supervisor Garamendi’s statements, and thanked staff for the straightforward resolution. The motion to approve it was made by Garamendi and seconded by Supervisor Martin Huberty.

It was approved with a 5-0 vote.