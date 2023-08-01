Antisemitic Flyers Surface In Calaveras County

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo View Photo

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has issued an advisory regarding the appearance of antisemitic flyers within local communities over the past few weeks. Reports indicate that approximately 50 of these flyers have been found by citizens and local law enforcement. However, the Sheriff’s Office has made the decision not to publish any images of the material to prevent further dissemination.

The Sherrif’s Office released this statement regarding the flyers “Core values guide the Sheriff’s Office, and among them is “Community Service,” which forms the foundation of our commitment to providing quality service to the community with respect, concern, and equal treatment for all individuals. Our duty is to ensure the safety and well-being of every resident in our communities while safeguarding the rights and liberties of all. Acts of hatred and discrimination have no place in our diverse and inclusive community. In line with our values, we actively seek an ongoing partnership with our community. We recognize that an effective law enforcement agency must have the support, confidence, and trust of the people we serve. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that our community remains a place of unity, understanding, and mutual respect.”

They urge the public to report incidents of antisemitic activities by calling them at 209-754-6500. These flyers have also been seen in the Sonora area and are being investigated by law enforcement.