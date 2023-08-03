Sonora Woman Arrested For Having Metal Baton

Sonora Police vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman was arrested after Sonora Police found a metal baton and fentanyl on her.

A report of a suspicious woman recently brought officers to the ATCCA building in the 400 block of Highway 49 in Sonora. Once on the scene, the officers found 19-year-old Jaden Krupp in the area. Officers determined that Krupp had an outstanding warrant related to shoplifting.

Officers conducted a search of Krupp and discovered a collapsible metal baton or leaded cane, drug paraphernalia, and a small amount of a controlled substance, which was fentanyl. It is a felony charge in California to carry a baton. Krupp was arrested without incident for possessing it and misdemeanor drug-related offenses.