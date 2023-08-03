DeSantis Agrees To Debate Newsom

Florida Capitol Building View Photo

Sacramento, CA — After a couple of months of buildup, Governor Gavin Newsom and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have agreed to debate one another.

Newsom previously stated he would like to do it while being interviewed on the Sean Hannity show on Fox News in mid-June, and DeSantis has now accepted. While appearing with Hannity on the program last night, DeSantis responded, “Just tell me when and where. We’ll do it.” Newsom states through his office that he would like it to be held in either Georgia, Nevada, or North Carolina, and that it takes place in early November.

Newsom and DeSantis have sparred over issues like abortion, education, immigration, and guns.

The debate would take place on Fox News and be hosted by Hannity.

Newsom, who has repeatedly stated he is not running for President, at least in 2024, has been building his national profile. DeSantis is running for the 2024 GOP Presidential nomination.