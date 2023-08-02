Forest Dry Meadows Prescribed Burn Update

Dry Meadow Prescribed Burn in STF View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA – Smoke will be visible again today in the Stanislaus National Forest, where the Dry Meadow Prescribed burn is taking place near Pinecrest.

After conducting some morning test ignitions, forest fire officials report that the Dry Meadow Prescribed Burn continues today. The burning units are approximately 6 miles northeast of Pinecrest, along Forest Road 5N02, in the vicinity of Dry Meadow Fire Station. Yesterday, crews were able to burn 60 acres. The goal is to burn 1,500 acres to reduce the risk of high-intensity wildfire and strengthen past fuel reduction efforts by completing second-entry prescribed burns in all units across the project.

Smoke is visible from Highway 108 and Pinecrest Lake. Forest officials ask the public not to report it as a wildfire.