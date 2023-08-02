Nearly 3,000 Without Power In Tuolumne County

PG&E power outage in the Jamestown area stretching to the Groveland area of Tuolumne County View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – PG&E is reporting a power outage in Tuolumne County that impacts nearly 3,000 customers.

The outage stretches from Jamestown to Groveland, including Pine Mountain Lake, and follows Jacksonville Road and Highway 120. The utility reports that 2705 customers’ lights went off just after 1 p.m., and the estimated restoration time is 7:30 p.m.Crews are investigating this outage, but no cause has been given.

It is unclear if the two are linked, but the CHP reports a solo vehicle crash involving a sedan that smashed into a power pole on Quartz Alley and the Jacksonville Road intersection. The pole and live power lines came down across the vehicle. Luckily, there were no injuries in this collision. The map below shows where the crash took place.