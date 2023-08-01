Update: Motorcycle Vs Deer Crash On Highway 108

Update at 8:54 am: The CHP reports that the motorcyclist in the crash on Highway 108 near the Hess Avenue offramp has “minor injuries.” Cleanup continues in the area.

Original story posted at 8:43 am: Sonora, CA — Emergency officials are on the scene of a crash on Highway 108 near the Hess Avenue offramp.

The CHP reports that a motorcycle has struck a deer. An ambulance is responding to the scene. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for a traffic delay.

The crash was first reported at 8:34 am.