Tuolumne Road North, Navigation Center Item, On Supervisors Agenda

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors has a list of items to discuss today.

We reported earlier that the board will vote on paying $30,000 for emergency work on North Tuolumne Road so the stretch currently closed will reopen prior to the completion of the overall repair work.

The Supervisors will also vote on approving a $158,000 contract with a company to renovate the former Oak Terrace building in Soulsbyville that was recently purchased for use as a transitional housing navigation facility.

The board will also vote on waiving a 10-percent late fee from Kennedy Meadows Resort related to its concessionaire contract. The check was mailed to the county after the recent deadline. Meeting documents note that the resort has been challenged this year by the late opening and heavy snowpack. All terms of the lease would remain in effect.

The meeting starts at 9 am and you can watch it live on myMotherLode.com.