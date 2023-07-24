Update: Roadside Vegetation Fire Stopped In La Grange

Fire near La Grange - PG&E Wildfire Camera View Photo

Update at 12:28pm: CAL Fire says that the forward progress has been stopped on a three-acre fire near Highway 132 and J-59. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Update at 12:03pm: CAL Fire reports that the vegetation fire near the intersection of Highway 132 and J-59 is approximately three acres. It is burning in a mix of grass and oak woodland at a slow rate of spread. The fire is situated in Stanislaus County. Air and ground resources remain on scene.

Original story posted at 11:46am: La Grange, CA — Air and ground resources are responding to a roadside vegetation fire in some grass near Highway 132 and J-59 in La Grange.

The size of the blaze is not immediately known. Be prepared for activity in the area.