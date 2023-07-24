Twain Harte Villages Plan Highlights Upcoming Planning Commission Meeting

Twain Harte Villages Shopping Center Conceptual Plan View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — A proposal to overhaul the existing Twain Harte Shopping Center by adding apartment units and other amenities will go before the Tuolumne County Planning Commission next week.

We reported earlier that the Twain Harte Villages project is proposed by Howard Schindler and Saul Gevertz, and much of the vacant retail space would be transitioned into housing. In addition, there could be new aspects like parks, a water fountain, and additional retail space. The eight-acre property, which is anchored by the Twain Harte Market (which would stay), is located at the intersection of Tiffeni Drive and Twain Harte Drive. The project was the focus of a recent town hall meeting in which mixed opinions were voiced by the local community.

The project requires county actions like changing the zoning from Commercial to Mixed Use.

At next week’s meeting, the planning commission will also review a proposed zone change for a 23-acre parcel at 14460 Jacksonville Road. The change would allow it to be used for a future indoor boat and RV storage area.

The meeting will start at 6 pm on August 2nd in the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting room. Full meeting agendas can be found here.