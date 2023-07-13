Update: Man Arrested For Arson In Mariposa County

Mariposa County Sheriff Fire Alert Information View Photo

Update at 4:50 p.m.: The Mariposa County District Attorney’s Office responded to inquiries from Clarke Broadcasting regarding the Ashworth Fire arson arrest. Spokesperson Catherine Chase confirmed that CAL Fire Law Enforcement Officers arrested 31-year-old Gino Galileo Luciani in Mariposa County on the day of the blaze. She stated, “Through an extensive investigation, Luciani was identified as the suspect responsible for igniting a vegetation fire on Ashworth Road on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.” They did not release any information regarding what was used to start the fire or how it was ignited.

Luciani was arrested on felony charges of suspicion of arson to forest land, PC 451(c), which states that If a non-inhabited structure or forest is burned as a result of the malicious arson, the defendant can be sentenced to up to six years in prison.

CAL Fire officials also remind the public to be vigilant and report suspicious activity to authorities. They advised, “If you see a suspicious person, vehicle, or any other activity prior to, during, or after a fire, take pictures, video recordings, and/or write down detailed information.”

Any person with information related to an arson fire is encouraged to contact the CAL Fire Arson Hotline at (800) 468-4408; callers can remain anonymous. Further information on the Ashworth Fire is below.

Original post at 3:51 p.m.: Mariposa County, CA – CAL Fire arrested a man in connection with starting the Ashworth Fire near the Bootjack area of Mariposa County yesterday afternoon.

The suspected arsonist is Gino Luciani. Little information is being released about him or his arrest. Clarke Broadcasting reached out to the Mariposa County District Attorney’s Office regarding Luciani’s arrest but is still awaiting a response.

The Ashworth Fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday along Ashworth Road near Grist Road, off Highway 49. Ground and air resources, including engines, dozers, hand crews, water tenders, helicopters, and air tankers, battled the blaze. Crews were able to contain the flames by 7 p.m. at 2.1 acres. No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported.

Also assisting was the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Jeremy Briese stated, “We don’t take arsonists lightly; we have all seen firsthand the devastation they can cause. We use every resource necessary to ensure our communities are safe.”