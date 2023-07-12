Burglary At A Groveland Area Church

Amberli Michelle Bowman View Photos

Big Oak Flat, CA — A Groveland woman was arrested for breaking into a local church and causing over $2,000 in damage.

Deputies recently responded to the area of Wards Ferry Road near Big Oak Road for a report of a broken window at the First Baptist Church in Big Oak Flat. While heading to the area, there was a second report of an alarm also being activated in the building.

Once on scene, the deputies learned from building managers that two windows had been broken, chairs had been overturned, food items had been moved, and the alarm panel had been broken. The cost to repair the damage, according to the managers, would be around $2,300.

Additionally, one of the managers reported seeing a suspect running from the church in the direction of a nearby homeless encampment when he arrived at the church. After reviewing surveillance camera footage, deputies drove to that area and found 40-year-old Amberli Bowman, who matched the woman on the surveillance video and the manager’s description of the suspect running from the church. Bowman was arrested for felony burglary.