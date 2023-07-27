Last Weekend In July Events

There are several events planned for the weekend of July 29th and 30th.

Jamestown Farmers Market is each Thursday from 4 pm to 8 pm, and the Twain Harte Mountain Air Market is also Thursday from 4 to 7 pm. Friday evening is the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market and the Angels Camp Farmers Market is Friday Nights from 5 to 8 pm.

Groveland’s Movies in the Park will feature Journey to the Center of the Earth this Friday. The Groveland Community Service District hosts the event and the showing will begin at Mary Laveroni Park at dusk.

Caltrans District 10 and Clean California are partnering with Calaveras County for a Free Dump Day event. Saturday at Calaveras County Government Center in San Andreas from 8 a.m. to noon they will accept tires without rims, appliances, mattresses, and electronic waste (e-waste). Details are in the event listing here.

The Sonora Farmers Market is held Saturday mornings and the Murphys Certified Farmers’ Market runs every Sunday from 9 am to 1 pm at the Murphys Community Park.

Twain Harte’s Concerts in the Pines starts at 6 pm this Saturday with The Penetrators Groove Band. The band performs on an elevated stage with a paved area at its base for dancing. There will be vendors selling drinks, pizza, and other tasty foods, and plenty of room for lawn chairs in the grassy area.

Columbia College presents a Summer Jazz Concert on Sunday, at 4 p.m. at the Dogwood Forum on the Columbia College Campus. Rod Harris directs local musicians performing Big Band style jazz. Special guests include percussionist Mario Flores and guitarist Johnny Valdes. Admission is free, more music details are here.

The Tuolumne Open Air/Farmers Market is open each Wednesday through the summer. The market opens at 5 pm, and bands play from 6 to 8 pm, the August 2nd Music in the Park is Mario Flores Band, a Latin and Jazz music band.

Also Wednesday the Calaveras Arts Council brings free concerts from 6:30 to 8 pm with Those Windburn Br with Country Swing, Hillbilly, and Jazz music at Murphys Community Park.

The musical Jersey Boys is being performed at Sierra Repertory Theatre’s Fallon House in Columbia. Featuring the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with hit songs like “Sherry,” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” that got them into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame. Performances are Thursdays at 2 p.m. Fridays at 7 p.m. Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sundays at 2 p.m. and Wednesdays at Noon. Performances go through Sunday, August 27th

Railtown 1897 Historic State Park is open as are the local public pools, enjoy the view of the foothills from our several webcams here, and check out the movie times at local theaters. High Country Sports Arena has public rollerskating on Thursday and Saturday and the weather forecast is here.