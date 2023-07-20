Mid-July Weekend Events

Photo by Sabrina Biehl Sonora Farmers Market in June View Photo

There are several mid-July events planned in the Mother Lode.

Mother Lode Job Training is holding a Summer Hiring Event, sponsored by The City of Sonora today, Thursday, July 20th from 11:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at the Sonora Opera Hall.

Blue Zones Project, Tuolumne County is partnering with the Motherlode Bicycle Coalition tonight for Columbia Bike Night. The event will be held in Columbia State Park to promote getting outside to ride. The bike night features a smoothie bike, a stationary bike with a blender attached that you can use to make a free healthy drink.

Thursday and Friday are Volunteer Days at the Oak Terrace Navigation Center. Homeless Services Coordinator Michael Roberson details, “Volunteers are needed to clean and organize kitchens, laundry rooms, and bedrooms, move lightweight furniture, and sort through supplies. All the work is inside and there is something for everyone to do.” Details are in the event listing here.

Jamestown Farmers Market is each Thursday from 4 pm to 8 pm, and the Twain Harte Mountain Air Market is also Thursday from 4 to 7 pm. Friday evening is the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market and the Angels Camp Farmers Market is Friday Nights from 5 to 8 pm.

Groveland’s Movies in the Park will feature Grown Ups, a movie rated PG-13 with Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, and David Spade, this Friday. The Groveland Community Service District hosts the event and the showing will begin at Mary Laveroni Park at dusk.

There will be a Wildflower Walk Friday at the Dodge Ridge Ski Resort from 10-11 a.m. Later Friday afternoon learn more about the natural history of the Stanislaus National Forest at the Woodsy Owls Nature Table in the Pinecrest Lake Day Use Area. Details are here. Saturday afternoon is a Dodge Ridge activity featuring a nature table and shirt making and Saturday evening is a Pinecrest Evening Program with live animals.

The Sonora Farmers Market is held Saturday mornings and the Murphys Certified Farmers’ Market runs every Sunday from 9 am to 1 pm at the Murphys Community Park.

Mountain Youth and Community Theatre’s Summer Camp Performance of Beauty and the Beast Jr. is this weekend only. Showings are at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday and Sunday in Twain Heart is the Summer Outdoor Market. The annual Summer Outdoor Market will take over downtown Twain Harte from 10 a.m.-5 p.m both days featuring high-quality, hand-crafted art and antiques. Admission is free to enjoy the crisp mountain air as you walk among the booths. Live music will be featured throughout the day. Over 70 vendors will be offering items including photography, metal sculpture, jewelry, succulents, leather goods and more. And there will be a yard sale booth or two in the mix as well.

Twain Harte’s Concerts in the Pines starts at 6 pm this Saturday with the band No Strings Attached. The band performs on an elevated stage with a paved area at its base for dancing. There will be vendors selling drinks, pizza, and other tasty foods, and plenty of room for lawn chairs in the grassy area.

The Bear Valley Music Festival begins this weekend with several bands playing in the sold-out tent venue. The festival continues throughout the week with Friday’s music conducted by music director Alexander Mickelthwate taking a musical journey through the Wild West. Saturday at 7 p.m. Mickelthwate’s orchestra will be joined by Sitarist Arjun Verma for Story Tellers, a journey through Eastern and Western musical styles of the 60s to reflect the Festival’s 55th anniversary. Sunday at 2 p.m. is the Mountain Matinee with Hollywood Western songs. The last week of the festival has a romantic theme with Blockbuster Classical, Saturday’s Gala – Get Your Spy on! and Sunday’s Oktoberfest in August.

The Sonora Pool is open for Recreation Swim Friday 1-5 p.m., Family Night is Sunday 6-9 p.m. and Game Night is Monday 8-10 p.m. and Fri. 7-10 p.m. The Tuolumne Pool is open Monday through Friday from 1-5 p.m. and for Family Night Friday 7-10 p.m. and Game Night is Monday and Wednesday 7-10 p.m. The Twain Harte Pool is open Monday through Saturday 1-5 p.m., Family Nights are Friday 7-10 p.m. and Sat 6-9 p.m. and Game Night is Tuesday and Thursday 7:30-9:30 p.m. Bret Hart’s Aquatic Center in Angels Camp has Open Swim Monday through Friday from 2-4 p.m. Fees for all Swimming Pool Programs are $2 to $4 per session with discounts, see our swimming page here.

The Tuolumne Open Air/Farmers Market is open each Wednesday through the summer. The market opens at 5 pm, and bands play from 6 to 8 pm, the July 26 Music in the Park is Zero Gravity a Rock & Roll music band. Also Wednesday the Calaveras Arts Council brings free concerts from 6:30 to 8 pm with Nathan Ignacio a one-man band at West Point Community Garden.

The musical Jersey Boys is being performed at Sierra Repertory Theatre’s Fallon House in Columbia. Featuring the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with hit songs like “Sherry,” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” that got them into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame. Performances are Thursdays 2 p.m. Fridays 7 p.m. Saturdays 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sundays 2 p.m. and Wednesdays at Noon through Sunday, August 27th

Railtown 1897 Historic State Park is open and Saturday evening enjoy Legends & Lyrics: A Black Irish Band Concert as detailed here.

The local public pools are open or enjoy the view of the foothills from our several webcams here, check out the movie times at local theaters, High Country Sports Arena has public rollerskating on Thursday and Saturday and the weather forecast is here.