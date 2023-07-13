Mid-July Mother Lode Community Events

Bret Harte Pool View Photos

There are several events and openings planned today and for the very hot weekend of July 15th and 16th.

High Country Sports Arena announced they have installed four new coolers. They are open for public rollerskating on Thursdays from 10 a.m.-Noon and Saturdays from 6-9 p.m.

Jamestown Farmers Market is each Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m., and the Twain Harte Mountain Air Market is also Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday evening is the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market and the Angels Camp Farmers Market is Friday Nights from 5 to 8 p.m.

There will be a Wildflower Walk Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Dodge Ridge Ski Resort. Join Stanislaus National Forest Rangers for a leisurely walk to find and identify wildflowers. Later Friday afternoon learn more about the natural history of the Stanislaus National Forest at the Woodsy Owls Nature Table in the Pinecrest Lake Day Use Area. Details are here. Saturday is a Dodge Ridge Afternoon Program featuring a Nature Table and Shirt Making and Saturday evening is a Forestry 101 and Q&A.

The Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center hosts the second annual Back To School Bash Saturday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center and other businesses and organizations will offer students various school supplies, physicals, dental hygiene information, and mental health awareness resources. The event is free to attend, there will also be bounce houses, music, and food.

The Sonora Farmers Market is held Saturday mornings.

This Saturday, Highway 4 will be closed from 5 a.m.-4 p.m. for the Alpine Death Ride. The ride is described as a tour of the California Alps and goes from the east end of Lake Alpine to Markleeville.

Below the Highway 4 closure in Arnold will be Th e 18th Annual Arnold Classic Car Show. S pend a day by the lake at White Pines Park with good food, great people, and nice cars. Pre-registration is closed with 62 cars. Same-day r egistration is allowed and opens at 8 a.m. The car show is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Murphys Community Club is hosting its big Homecoming celebration in Murphys Community Park with a barbecue, live music, games for the kids and families, a dunk tank, a water slide, a cake walk, and more. The annual Duck Races, sponsored by the Calaveras Youth Mentoring Program, start at 1 p.m.

Dust off your dancing shoes and get ready to boogie down Main St. Columbia on a night filled with music, nostalgia, and celebration. Columbia’s 77th Park Anniversary and Big Band Street Dance are planned thanks to a generous sponsorship by the Friends of Columbia State Historic Park. The event will feature Rod Harris and his Orchestra, renowned for their 1940s-era music. Sunday at 2 p.m. in Columbia join a ghost tour to find out where ghosts lurk and the stories behind those who lived in Columbia during the Gold Rush. Details are here.

Twain Harte’s Concerts in the Pines starts at 6 p.m. this Saturday with Hired Gunn, a Rock & Roll band. The band performs on an elevated stage with a paved area at its base for dancing. There will be vendors selling drinks, pizza, and other tasty foods, and plenty of room for lawn chairs in the grassy area.

There are garage sales planned this weekend, get the details in our Classifieds here.

To limit exhaustion from the excessive heat expected this weekend visit these community cooling places:

The Groveland Library will be open today from 12-6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Groveland Community Resilience Center is open Saturday, Sunday and Monday if needed 12-7 p.m.

The Bookmobile will be at Jamestown Community Hall, a cooling place, from Saturday from 1-5 p.m.

The Sonora Library is open today and Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and it is open Saturday from 12-6 p.m. The Sonora Enrichment Center on Hospital Road is open Sunday from 12-6 p.m. and the Sonora Pool is open for Recreation Swim Friday 1-5 p.m., Family Night Sunday 6-9 p.m. and Game Night Monday 8-10 p.m. and Fri. 7-10 p.m.

The Tuolumne Library is open today from 2-6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Tuolumne Community Resilience Center (CRC) is open Saturday, Sunday, and Monday if needed from Noon-7 p.m. and the Tuolumne Pool is open Monday through Friday from 1-5 p.m. and for Family Night Friday 7-10 p.m. and Game Night Monday and Wednesday 7-10 p.m.

The Twain Harte Library is open 12-6 p.m. today, and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Recreation Swim at Twain Harte Pool is Monday-Saturday 1-5 p.m., Family Nights are Friday 7-10 p.m. and Sat 6-9 p.m. and Game Night is Tuesday and Thursday 7:30-9:30 p.m.

The Twain Harte Library is open 12-6 p.m. today, and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Recreation Swim at Twain Harte Pool is Monday-Saturday 1-5 p.m., Family Nights are Friday 7-10 p.m. and Sat 6-9 p.m. and Game Night is Tuesday and Thursday 7:30-9:30 p.m. Bret Hart’s Aquatic Center in Angels Camp has Open Swim Monday through Friday from 2-4 p.m.

Fees for all Swimming Pool Programs are $2 to $4 per session with discounts see our swimming page here.

The musical Jersey Boys is being performed at Sierra Repertory Theatre’s Fallon House in Columbia. Featuring the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with hit songs like “Sherry,” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” that got them into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame. Performances through Sunday, August 27th are Thursdays at 2 p.m. Fridays at 7 p.m. Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sundays at 2 p.m. and Wednesdays at Noon.

The upcoming Wednesday, July 19th is Wine Down Wednesday, a fundraiser for Tuolumne County Women’s Network. Details are here.

The Tuolumne Open Air/Farmers Market is open each Wednesday through the summer. The market opens at 5 p.m., and bands play from 6 to 8 p.m., the July 19 Music in the Park is the Essentials with Eclectic Party Rock music. Also Wednesday the Calaveras Arts Council brings free concerts from 6:30 to 8 p.m. with Calaveras Community Band with Broadway and Americana music at San Andreas Town Hall.

Railtown 1897 Historic State Park is open, enjoy the view from our several webcams here, check out the movie times at local theaters, and the weather forecast is here.