PGE power outage in Yosemite National Park -- PGE map View Photo

Yosemite, CA—PG&E is reporting a power outage in Yosemite National Park, with more than 600 customers impacted this morning.

Their lights went out for 616 customers at 11 a.m., including the Valley Floor, along Tioga Road/Highway 120, Big Oak Flat Road, El Portal Road, Wawona Road, Northside Road, and Southside Road.

“There is an unplanned outage in your area,” relayed PG&E. “Our team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.”

This is the second outage this week in the park, as on Monday (8/11), the exact same number of customers lost power, as reported here. During that outage, it took crews nearly five hours to turn the lights back on.

The company noted that this outage currently has no restoration time given.