TUD Approves Construction Of Two New Water Tanks

Valley Vista Water Tank Location View Photo

Jamestown, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District Board of Directors approved contracts for the construction of two water tanks at this week’s meeting.

One will allow future growth at a new Jamestown subdivision, and the other will replace an existing one in Twain Harte that is deteriorating and in poor shape.

The first tank is near the Valley Vista subdivision on Golf Links Drive in Jamestown. Meeting documents note that phase 1 of the housing project, underway, does not require the new water tank (71 residential units and nine condominium units).

However, the full project will require a 230,000-gallon water tank to meet the needs of 189 residential units, 41 condominiums, a commercial center, and a community center.

TUD desired to have a bigger, 500,000-gallon tank, for additional service and fire needs in that area. Using those stats, under a negotiated agreement, TUD will pay 54% of the costs to build a 500,000 gallon tank and Valley Vista will cover the remaining 46%. The vote was 3-0 to award a construction contract of $717,986 to the company with the most competitive bid, Superior Tank Company, Inc. Jeff Kerns and Glen Jacobs both abstained, citing a potential conflict of interest related to the project.

Immediately after, the board voted 5-0 to approve a $584,986 contract with the same company (Superior Tank Company came in with the lowest of three bids) to replace the Michigan Tank on Michigan Drive in Twain Harte. It is one of the priority projects in the TUD Fiscal Year 2026 capital budget. The district notes that the existing tank is in poor condition and in need of replacement. The current tank is 310,000 gallons, and the new one will be 320,000. The vote was 5-0.