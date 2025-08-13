Noisy Bridge Work To Replace Morning Alarm For Some In Valley Springs

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – Some in Valley Springs can forgo their alarm tomorrow as local road officials warn of loud construction even before the rooster crows.

Calaveras County Public Works (CCPW) updates the ongoing Lime Creek Bridge Replacement Project, which is being constructed by Gordon N. Ball, Inc., out of the Bay Area. Crews will hit the bridge before dawn on Thursday, August 14, 2025, beginning at 4 a.m.

“Residents can expect construction activity early in the morning, including the presence of concrete trucks, heavy equipment, and construction lighting before sunrise,” according to public works officials.

Additionally, Lime Creek Road remains closed, and detour routes, using barricades and warning devices, will be in place. Motorists could face delays and, along with pedestrians, are urged to use caution in the area or avoid it if possible and take an alternative route.

Questions regarding the construction or a need to report urgent road-related issues should be directed to the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM). After regular business hours, please contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).