Butte Fire Letter Sparks Shock And Questions

County's marking designating dead trees within the Butte Fire burn scar Enlarge

Mountain Ranch, CA – Calaveras County has been bombarded with calls after survivors that participated in the Right-of-Entry program received letters regarding the cost of chopping and hauling away dead trees in the Butte Fire footprint.

“The letter showed the amount that it cost CalRecycle to do their particular project, which was huge,” exclaims Calaveras County spokesperson Sharon Torrence. She adds, “Most people, myself included, once you see something that is shocking, (giggles) you don’t look any further because your mind is in shock mode, but it’s not a bill it’s a letter simply asking for insurance information.”

That information is need to pay back federal and state funds already used to pay for the work. As Torrence explains, “If you had no insurance or you had insurance that didn’t compensate for debris removal, there is no cost to you at all. If your insurance company indicated an amount for debris removal that is the portion that needs to be repaid because it’s a duplication of benefits. So, you just need to pay back that portion that has already been paid for by insurance.”

Due to the many questions regarding this letter, the county has put out a “Most Frequently Asked Questions” brochure, found here, to alleviate the public’s concerns.

Torrence also announced Phase I of the Burnt Hazard Tree Removal project has been completed. A total of 8451 trees, 82,882 cubic yards of logs and slash and 39,477 cubic yards of burned tree debris were hauled away. When the last tree was brought down in June, as reported here, Torrence noted that a second phase was need as an additional 1,500 trees had died during the work. She indicates, “Those trees will have to be removed because they still could present hazard to the traveling public. So, that will be considered Phase II. We’re waiting for an answer from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and Cal OES (California Office of Emergency Services) whether or not they can be removed with the same regulations that were approved for the first phase.”

Torrence says currently the tree contractors are still once scene and available to do the work, so the county is hoping to get the approval “fast before they head to other jobs.” She adds the completion of Phase II is expected to take about three weeks.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.