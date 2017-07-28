Update: Detwiler Fire Evacuation Advisories Lifted For Most Of Northern Mariposa County

Update at 10:55am: The Mariposa Sheriff’s Office indicates that with a few notable exceptions, evacuation advisories for Northern Mariposa County have been lifted as of 11 a.m. today.

The following areas remain under advisories: Dogtown Road between Texas Hill and Bull Creek roads; Texas Hill, Bondurant Mine, and Bull Creek roads.

Should a new evacuation order be implemented, officials note that the following travel routes should be used: For Texas Hill and Bondurant Mine roads, exit using Dogtown to Coulterville or Holtzel to Greeley Hill Road. As fire crews continue to work on direct fire lines please drive with caution.

Original Post at 7:58am: Mariposa County, CA — The latest numbers on the Detwiler Fire signal a slight increase in acreage overnight by 100 acres bringing the total to 81,650 with the containment holding steady at 75 percent.

CAL Fire reports a flare-up yesterday afternoon sparked a 100 acre spot fire between outside the black containment line of the fire and Lake McClure at the end of Hunters Valley Road. Last night more containment efforts were made build up lines around the fire. CAL Fire reports the blaze is seeing better humidity recoveries at night.

The number of personal and resources continue to decrease. There are 3,552 firefighters, 246 engines, 96 crews, 11 helicopters, 28 dozers and 47 water tenders. The number of threatened structures has dropped to 30. There have been 63 homes destroyed, 67 outbuildings and one commercial building.

All lifted evacuations and roadway openings can be found by clicking here.

Thanks to our community news partner Jackie Baxton for Detwiler Fire images. Send photos and video to news@clarkebroadcasting.com.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.