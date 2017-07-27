A Weekend Of Performances

There are several plays and musical performances planned in the Mother Lode this weekend.

The Bear Vallery Music Fesitval’s second set of concerts begins today. Starting at 7pm in a festival tent Maestro Michael Morgan will lead the Bear Valley Orchestra in Louis Spohr’s exhilarating Concerto for String Quartet and Orchestra featuring the award-winning Thalea String Quartet and Franz Haydn’s Symphony No. 101 known as “The Clock.” Friday will be Beethoven & Britten, Saturday is Beethoven’s “Emperor” Concerto, and Sunday is POPS: At the Movies with Richard Glazier. Round trip shuttle transportation will be available for all evening concerts from Forest Meadows, Arnold and Dorrington be sure to make reservations. Advanced reservations are recommended for the barbecue meals for all evening concerts. Tickets and details are available here, the Festival continues next weekend as well concluding with a free family concert and Stars of Tomorrow shows.

Other performances will be put on by the local theater companies: Over the River and Through the Woods ends after this weekend at Murphys Creek Theater, “Hamlet” will continue at Brice Station Vineyards, Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat ends after this weekend at the Fallon House, and The Great American Trailer Park Musical continues at the East Sonora Theater. For a different type of presentation enjoy a Nature Crafts at Pinecrest Amphitheater.

The Jamestown annual Rods to Rails Car Show is at Rocca Park and on Main Street in Jamestown. The event starts with a pancake breakfast from 7-10:30AM. There will be at least 250 cars on display competing for 90 different awards. The event is put on by the promotion club of Jamestown with a raffle featuring over 100 prizes to win, a 50/50 raffle, live auction, and a DJ all day. For more information view their event listing. The KVML Newsmaker of the day interview with Gary Wilson, President of the Jamestown Promotions Club is here.

