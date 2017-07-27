CA Supreme Court Will Rule On CEQA Dispute

California Supreme Court Building Enlarge

San Francisco, CA — The state’s supreme court is expected to rule on an issue today that could have big implications for California’s High Speed Rail project.

The Associated Press reports that the court is scheduled to decide whether state owned and funded rail lines are subject to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). The bullet train has faced multiple lawsuits arguing that it is in violation of CEQA, and if the court finds that state funded rail lines are not subject to CEQA law, those lawsuits could disappear. The potential ruling could also essentially eliminate many regulatory and procedural requirements that could slow the train’s construction.

