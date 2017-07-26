Detwiler Fire Acreage Slightly Increases

Mariposa, CA — The acreage on the Detwiler Fire has inched up to 80,250 and it is holding at 65-percent containment.
Click here to view the latest Detwiler Fire map
The number of firefighters assigned to the incident this morning has declined to 4,914. There are 343 engines, 114 crews, 19 helicopters, 52 dozers and 61 water tenders.
Remaining Evacuation Orders – Mariposa County
All of Schilling Rd all feeder roads Dogtown Rd. from Wagner Rd. to Bowers Cave All of Texas Hill Rd Greeley Hill Rd. from Lower Dogtown Rd. (Coulterville) to Dogtown Rd. near Bowers Cave and all side roads to the South Bull Creek Rd from Greeley Hill Rd to the Merced River Old Yosemite Rd to the Five Corners intersection River Rd. from Briceburg to North Fork Falls
Evacuation shelters remain open at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora and at the MES Shelter at 5044 Jones Street in Mariposa.