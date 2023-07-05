Clear
Highway Repairs To Impact Traffic In Two Areas

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — Work on two highways in Tuolumne County will impact traffic over the coming days.

Caltrans reports that in the Moccasin area, there will be one-way traffic control for needed drainage work on Highway 49 between Bear Valley Road and Moccasin Creek Road. The project will run today and tomorrow (Weds-Thurs) from 7am-3:30pm. Be prepared for up to 10-minute delays.

There will be guardrail repairs made on Highway 108 between Twain Harte Drive and the 4,000 feet elevation marker, and further up Highway 108 between Brightman Ranger Station and the Stanislaus River Bridge. Minor traffic delays can be expected on Thursday from 6 am-6 pm and Friday from 6 am to 3 pm.

