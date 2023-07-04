Full Containment On 105 Acre Fire In Calaveras County

Gann Fire In Valley Springs View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — CAL Fire reports that 100% containment has been reached on the Gann Fire in Valley Springs.

It ignited on Sunday at 12:35 pm near the area of Hogan Dam Road and Quartz Hill Road in Calaveras County. It scorched 105 acres.

CAL Fire reports that the cause is still under investigation. No structures were damaged.

Officials are encouraging fire safety on this Independence Day holiday. On Monday there was a false alarm report of a fire on Highway 120 near Merrell Road in Groveland. Dust from PG&E work was spotted in the area. There was also a small, less than acre, fire last night on Highway 132 near Crabtree Road in Stanislaus County. It was quickly contained.