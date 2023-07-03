Calaveras County Public Health Hosts Community Health Assessment Focus Groups

Calaveras Public Health View Photo

Calaveras, CA– Calaveras County Public Health is reaching out to the community for valuable input in shaping the future of health and healthcare in the area. They are hosting a series of focus groups throughout Calaveras County as part of the 2023 Community Health Assessment initiative. Residents are encouraged to join these discussions and share their perspectives on various health-related topics.

To incentivize participation, Calaveras County Public Health is offering a $25 grocery gift card and a complimentary meal to all participants. The focus group sessions have been scheduled at different locations to ensure accessibility to residents across Calaveras County. Here are the details of the sessions:

Valley Springs: Wednesday, July 5th, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at Valley Springs Library, located at 1240 Pine Street, Valley Springs, CA. San Andreas: Wednesday, July 5th, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at San Andreas Library, located at 1299 Gold Hunter Road, San Andreas, CA. Murphys: Thursday, July 6th, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at Murphys Library, located at 1480 Park Lane, Murphys, CA. Copperopolis: Thursday, July 6th, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at The Armory, located at 695 Main Street, Copperopolis, CA. West Point: Friday, July 7th, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at Blue Mountain Center, located at 364 Main Street, West Point, CA.

Residents of Calaveras County aged 14 and above are eligible to participate, and registration is required. For participants between the ages of 14 and 17, parental or guardian consent is necessary. To register for the focus groups, visit the official website at https://tinyurl.com/mr43z9c5 or call 209-754-6460.