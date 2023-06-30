Prepare For Long Lines In Yosemite Over Holiday Weekend

Heavy traffic in Yosemite w View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite will be a popular destination this coming weekend, “but go early,” is the advice from park officials.

Visitors traveling into the park have experienced long waits in line over recent weeks, and Independence Day will likely see even more guests.

Park Spokesperson Scott Gediman says, “Come super early. Parking lots are filling up by 8 am. Also, mid-week is less busy, but still busy.”

Last weekend the Caltrans signs on Highway 108 read, “Parking Lots Full In Yosemite,” over much of the weekend. Some travelers reported sitting in line for several hours trying to get from the entrance gates into Yosemite Valley. All of the parking spaces in Yosemite Valley were accounted for prior to 9 am.

There appears to be a spike in attendance this summer as the park is no longer capping visitation during the peak season. The previous reserve system was initially put in place due to COVID concerns, and last summer the park said it was due to road construction. This summer, anyone can pay to enter the park, as they choose, and people have been anxious to go. The roaring waterfalls after the heavy winter are also a big draw.

The National Park Service also reminds that fireworks are prohibited in the park, and to be cautious of rising water levels.

Of related note, we reported earlier, the popular Glacier Point Road is also partially reopening this weekend.