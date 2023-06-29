Coming Heat Wave To Impact Not Only Humans

Don't leave dog in vehicle on hot days View Photo

Sonora, CA — As the temperatures rise this weekend and are forecast to hit triple digits in the Mother Lode, make sure to keep your pets cool, as the heat can be deadly.

For owners without air conditioning, there is a place to take your pet to beat the heat. The Tuolumne County Animal Control, located at 10040 Victoria Way in Jamestown, is opening a cooling center for pet owners needing assistance. However, owners are required to call the shelter at 209-694-2730 to arrange a spot in the center.

Shelter officials state, “During excessive heat watches, it is vital to keep pets comfortable, as heat stroke is deadly.” They offer these cooling tips for pets:

Keep fresh, cool water available at all times.

Exercise pets before 7 a.m.

Flat-faced breeds and senior pets should be kept indoors with proper air conditioning.

Breathable shade must be provided. We also recommend kiddie pools, frozen water bottles, and misters.

Do not walk pets on hot asphalt.

As always, never leave your pet in a hot vehicle. Not only is it deadly, but you can face criminal charges.