Decisions Coming On TUD Rate Increases

Sonora, CA — Today is when the Tuolumne Utilities District Board will continue talks about water and sewer rate increases over the next five years.

Initially, the district was planning to increase water rates by 28% in year one, and sewer rates by 17%. However, there was an outcry of complaints from the community, so the majority of the board requested more options.

874 customers submitted written protests against the initial water increase proposal and 455 against the sewer proposal.

Different alternatives will be discussed at a special meeting at 9 am today in the board meeting room at 18885 Nugget Blvd.

Details on how to take part via Zoom can be found here.

A link to view the 9am meeting is below.